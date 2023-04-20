Old Video of Pamela Chopra Singing ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh’ From DDLJ Goes Viral

Pamela Chopra passed away on Thursday, 20 April.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Singer and producer Pamela Chopra, wife of late Yash Chopra, passed away at the age of 74 on 20 April in Mumbai. Her demise has left the industry and well-wishers in shock. According to reports, Pamela was keeping unwell and was admitted in the Mumbai's Lilavati hospital for the past 15 days.
As tributes pour in for the late singer, an old video of her singing 'Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam' from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at an event has gone viral.
The clip is from the 1000-week celebration of the iconic YRF film DDLJ, where Pamela could be seen singing, with Shah Rukh Khan by her side. The audience was in awe of her melodious voice.
Pamela Chopra has given her voice to songs in many Bollywood films like Kabhie Kabhie, Bazaar, Chandni, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge etc.
