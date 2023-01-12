Karan Johar Recalls How a Letter From His Father Yash Johar Became His ‘Bible'

Talking about the letter, Karan told Masters' Union's Business of Bollywood, "The fourth day after my father passed away, we had a prayer meeting and I came back to the office sitting all alone thinking how am I gonna take this company? I don't even know where my money is. I don't because my dad did everything for my mom and me.

It was a business letter, it wasn't an emotional letter. That letter actually said where the funds were in terms of your mutual funds, your investments. He even said these are people you trust, these are people you don't trust. This is how you should take the business forward. It became kind of my Bible," he added.