Karan Johar Recalls How a Letter From His Father Yash Johar Became His ‘Bible'

Karan Johar recalls receiving a business letter from his father Yash Johar.
Karan Johar opened up about some fond memories of his late father, filmmaker Yash Johar, in a recent interview. During his conversation, Karan recalled receiving a business letter from his father four days after his death, which he refers to as his "Bible" today.
Yash Johar passed away in 2004 after battling cancer.
Talking about the letter, Karan told Masters' Union's Business of Bollywood, "The fourth day after my father passed away, we had a prayer meeting and I came back to the office sitting all alone thinking how am I gonna take this company? I don't even know where my money is. I don't because my dad did everything for my mom and me.
It was a business letter, it wasn't an emotional letter. That letter actually said where the funds were in terms of your mutual funds, your investments. He even said these are people you trust, these are people you don't trust. This is how you should take the business forward. It became kind of my Bible," he added.
The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... director also spoke about the time he took over his father's production house, Dharma Productions. Karan shared how his childhood friend Apoorva Mehta, who is now the CEO and Producer of Dharma Productions, decided to come back from London and help him at the time.
Karan shared a clip from his interview on his Instagram account as well. Here, take a look:
On the work front, Karan is making a comeback on the silver screen with his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.
