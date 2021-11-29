Ranveer, Alia's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' to Release on This Date

On Monday, 29 November, Karan Johar announced that his movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will hit theatres on 10 February, 2023. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi among others.

Along with the announcement, Karan also shared a video of some behind-the-scenes clips. "After 7 long years, it gives me such joy and gratitude to be here and announcing that my next #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani, a love story at its heart with the soul of family values - is releasing on 10th February, 2023. See you in cinemas with an abundance of entertainment that we are getting ready for you!", Karan wrote on Instagram.