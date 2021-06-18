KJo Sets up Yash Johar Foundation to Aid Entertainment Industry

In the caption, Karan explains that the foundation is a step towards taking care of his 'extended family', the industry.

"Carrying forward the core values of my father, through the #YashJoharFoundation, we aim to provide aid and help improve the quality of life of all the people in the entertainment industry," the caption reads.



It further states, "Among the many things my father taught me, one of the most important lessons was ‘to always be there for your family in whatever capacity you can’. This industry has been a huge part of our lives and is like our extended family. It is of utmost importance for us to try our best to help them in these trying times."