21 Years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Iconic Dialogues That You Can Use IRL

Besides unbelievable logic and empty streets of Chandni Chowk, K3G gave us the most quotable dialogues ever!

It's been 21 years since Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released and its craze just doesn't seem to fade away. I kid you not when I say I can repeat most of these dialogues just by memory.

Now you may hate it or love it, but one thing can be assured that you just can't ignore it. In all its absurdity, bizarre logics, unbelievably empty streets of Chandni Chowk, and Kareena's self-love, this movie has given us the most quotable dialogues IRL ever!

So, we gave these dialogues a little twist and converted them into relatable memes that you can use in any situation. Check them out:

Inspired by real life events!

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Proceed with caution - we are not responsible for the consequences!

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Meanwhile me: Kabhi kabhi lagta hai apun hi bhagwaan hai

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Attitude huh!

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Am I the dramaaa?

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Bas 5 minute aur...

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Which reminds me... Have you seen my keys? 

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Ek pizza slice ki keemat tum kya jaano Ramesh babu?

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

Chand roz aur meri jaan...

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

I am rich...in filmy gyaan!

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

