21 Years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Iconic Dialogues That You Can Use IRL
Besides unbelievable logic and empty streets of Chandni Chowk, K3G gave us the most quotable dialogues ever!
It's been 21 years since Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released and its craze just doesn't seem to fade away. I kid you not when I say I can repeat most of these dialogues just by memory.
Now you may hate it or love it, but one thing can be assured that you just can't ignore it. In all its absurdity, bizarre logics, unbelievably empty streets of Chandni Chowk, and Kareena's self-love, this movie has given us the most quotable dialogues IRL ever!
So, we gave these dialogues a little twist and converted them into relatable memes that you can use in any situation. Check them out:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and hot-take
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.