'I Kind of Shut Down': Priyanka Chopra on Daughter Malti Marie's Birth

Talking about her daughter's birth, Priyanka shared on the Today Show, "This is another really amazing example of strength that my husband has. I kind of...like shut down; I didn’t know how to react. I remember he just held me by my shoulders, and I said, ‘Just tell me what to do, because I don’t know what to do.’ And he’s like, ‘Just get into the car with me.’ And we drove to the hospital. She was born, and from the moment she took her first breath to now, she’s never been without one of us, ever. I don’t think it was our test. I think it was her test. I realised very, very early that I did not have the luxury to be scared or to be weak because she was scared and weak. And I had to be her strength as her mom. I needed to make her feel at every given moment that she’s not alone, that we’ve got her."

"You know your child is alive because you can see their heartbeat (on the monitor). I couldn’t sleep for days because now suddenly she was home without a monitor. I used to put my ear on her chest. I would wake up every couple of minutes just to see if she was OK. For weeks, this went on," Priyanka added.