'I Just Met God': SS Rajamouli On Meeting Steven Spielberg
(Image Courtesy: Twitter)
For the unversed, SS Rajamouli's blockbuster period film, RRR is currently being showered with global acclaim. On 11 January, RRR's wildly popular track, Naatu Naatu made history by bagging a Golden Globe Award for 'Best Original Song' beating the likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift.
Safe to say, the days of International frenzy around RRR has just begun, especially with its eligibility for the 2023 Academy Awards. But filmmaker SS Rajamouli is entirely on another level of frenzy as he shares pictures of him fanboying over veteran Hollywood filmmaker, Steven Spielberg.
Taking to Twitter the Baahubali director shared two pictures of him and RRR's music composer, MM Keeravani meeting Steven Spielberg. The tweet was adorably captioned, "I just met GOD!!!" The first snap shows Rajamouli looking smitten with the Jurassic Park director while the second shows all three of them posing, all-smiles for the camera.
Take a look:
The 80th Golden Globe Awards was a big night for Spielberg too, since he took home the award for 'Best Director (Motion Picture)' for his semi-autobiographical film, The Fabelmans.
