All the Things We Got to Know About 'RRR', Courtesy International Interviews

On Wednesday, 11th January, India woke up to the phenomenal news of RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' winning India's first Golden Globe for an 'Original Song'. The film is directed by SS Rajamouli.

This historical win by the film has not only put the Telugu film industry on a global map, but also has attracted a massive amount of audience who is curious about everything that went into the making of this spectacle-of-a-film.