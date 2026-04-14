Beyond the Sita-Gita Binary: Asha Bhosle, A Voice That Became Every Woman

Like Lata, Asha started singing when she was around 10 years old. When she was 16, Asha tai eloped with a married man called Ganpatrao Bhosle, who turned out to be a wife-beater.

In 1960, she walked out of the abusive marriage with two kids in her arms and the third one in her womb. Being a single mother, she was desperate for work, but good work was hard to come by. Her sister, Lata Mangeshkar, had already become the default choice of music directors, and if they wanted a vivacious singer, they turned to the dulcet-voiced Geeta Dutt.