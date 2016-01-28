OP Nayyar, the Music Maestro Who Regretted Nothing

The truth is that, many of Nayyar’s Indian Hindustani classical based songs, from Chhota sa baalma to Raaton ko chori and Akeli hun main piya aa were as popular as his more trendy scores. Statistics around his filmography is too widely available for the need to mention it here. But somehow the perception about him remained a composer of zany scores. Maybe because he trapeezed into Bombay music world, after a few false starts, with Guru Dutt’s Aar Paar (1954), where the songs were mostly lively, and to certain extent, inspired by the west. In the process, he formed critical alliances which grew deeper with successes like Mr & Mrs. 55 (1955) and CID (1956). OP Nayyar grew in stature and in value till he was quickly commanding a price of Rs. 1 lakh per film.

But… Nayyar was a serial killer of all the geese that were laying golden eggs for him. Asha Bhosle, for one, with whom he broke up professionally and personally in 1972. Geeta Dutt, whom he neglected and sidelined for no apparent reason. Ditto with Shamshad Begum. Nayyar did not even spare the men. He was a tad bit too harsh on Mohd. Rafi, leading to a musical separation of over two years. Quarrels are commonplace in Bollywood. But the shared goals between the parties involved ensures speedy resolution. Nayyar made no such patch-up attempt with Rafi, the then #1 male playback singer. Worse, he tried to replace Rafi with Mahendra Kapoor making it obvious that he was settling for not the best options available, thus devaluing himself. Nayyar publicly rubbished Kishore’s rendition of Savere ka Suraj from Ek Baar Muskura Do (1972), a song he composed, directed and supervised the recording of. He forgot that pointing a finger at someone meant three other fingers pointed back at him.