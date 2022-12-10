'Kishore Kumar: The Ultimate Biography': An Honest Account of a Legendary Artist

In turn, he looked after his “hoor-pari”(angel, fairy) devotedly till her very last breath.Kishore spent nearly nine years constantly by her side till Madhubala’s death in February,1969. As per the authors, during most of this time, she was so sick that the couple could enjoy no intimacy at all, her fragile heart couldn’t take the excitement.Imagine the state of mind of the caregiver in this miserable scenario; surely it must have taken a toll on Kishore’s mental health.



At heart,Kishore was a small-town, conservative male who wanted an ardhangini (better half) all his life and went through three unsuccessful marriages trying to get one. His own song "Zaroorat hai zaroorat hai ik shrimati ki, kalawati ki, sewa kare jo pati ki" (I need a talented,dutiful wife who will serve her husband selflessly) seems tailor-made for him. Luckily he found that soulmate in Leena Chandavarkar, his fourth and last wife.

In his book Ganje Farishte, Sadat Hassan Manto criticizes Ashok for being “berukha”(heartless) towards his female admirers. Unlike his older brother,Kishore never saw that kind of adulation as an actor, although his films were quite successful and ran parallel to the films of the holy trinity of Dev, Raj and Dilip.

He was always the “maskhara”, the joker, the court jester. And like many jokers, melancholy laybehind the façade. That loneliness shone through -when Kishore expressed his saddest emotions through his own compositions for films he directed, such as “Beqaraar dil,tu gaye ja” (oh restless heart, keep singing) for Door Ka Raahi(1971).Or “Aa chal ke tujhe main leke chaloon” (let me take you into a better world) in Door Gagan ki Chhaon Men(1964).





The Ganguly brothers

This book is an important piece of film history and should preferably be read in conjunction with Dadamoni written by Nabendu Ghosh, which was recently re-printed with a foreword by Ashok Kumar's daughter Bharati Jaffrey (sadly she passed away within a month of release of this book). Together, these two books will help a film enthusiast appreciate the depth of contribution by the Khandwa-wale Ganguly brothers to Hindi cinema.

