Not Just a ‘Ghazal King’: Madan Mohan’s Far-Ranging Work Deserves Better

Coincidences can be marvellously intoxicating at times. Just as the raindrops started their waltz across my portico, the stereo played that rare number which makes even a teetotaller like me swoon in ecstasy. The bubbly verses of Majrooh Sultanpuri entwined in Mohammed Rafi’s naughty timbre and the music of Madan Mohan made the listening akin to nirvana. Whosoever has heard “Sawan Ke Mahine Mein” (“Sharaabi”) concurs with Plato that music lends "charm and gaiety to life.”

As the frothy number came to an end, I realised it had been almost five decades since Madan Mohan departed from this world, and yet his delectable songs provide spiritual and sensual solace to millions like me. I can't resist but delve deep into the vast reservoirs of old Hindi film songs of the Golden Era and the refined melodies of Madan Mohan always bless me with a soothing equanimity. But what rankles me is why despite the overwhelming popularity of his songs, Madan Mohan was not given the applause and accolades that he so richly deserved in his lifetime and why most recognised his genius only after his demise.