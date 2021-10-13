Kishore Kumar: A Jovial & Eccentric Legend, Who Was 'Sad Under The Mask'

Kishore Kumar wanted to retire at the top of his game and on his own accord. “I’ve seen life’s ups and downs. Now I’ve reached a stage from where it’s better to quit because one shouldn’t leave at a time when he is down and out and is removed … Today, by the grace of God, people regard me, and I have a standing. I want to part from this very point,” said Kishore in his last recorded tête-à-tête with Lata.

He also expressed his urge to go back to his birthplace, Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh: “I miss my home and my hometown very much… I don’t want anything now. I only want to rush back home as soon as possible. It is calling me… ‘Haath uthakar bula raha hai, chal re musafir chal re, apne ghar to chal re!” (Raising its hands, it is calling you; go traveller go, to your own home, go…’)

Kishore Kumar told Pritish Nandy in his oft-quoted Illustrated Weekly interview why he wanted to leave Bombay: “Who can live in this stupid, friendless city where everyone seeks to exploit you every moment of the day? Can you trust anyone out here? Is anyone trustworthy? Is anyone a friend you can count on? I am determined to get out of this futile rat race and live as I’ve always wanted to. In my native Khandwa, the land of my forefathers. Who wants to die in this ugly city?”

In the same vein, poet and writer Javed Akhtar recalls what his favourite singer once told him about why he doesn’t want to die in Bombay: “During a recording session, Kishore Da told me that when I die, let my last rites be done in Khandwa … Here the entire film industry will arrive, and the public will gather around as if it’s a premier of some film.”

“He had this small-town innocence in him and always told us he wanted to go back to Khandwa and become a school master. He always wanted to become one,” recalls his son Amit Kumar in a 1997 interview to Sharmila Taliculam. Amit Kumar also vividly remembers the incident when he saw his father crying while listening to ‘Aa Ab Laut Chalen’ sung by Mukesh in Raj Kapoor’s Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai (1960) “because it reminded him of his village. This was five months before his death. After his death, his body was taken to Khandwa for a last visit.”

Honouring his final wish, Kishore Kumar was cremated in Khandwa. The Madhya Pradesh state government has built a memorial on the outskirts of Khandwa in memory of its most famous son of the soil. As a tribute to his Bengali lineage, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation erected a statue created by sculptor Sunil Pal of Kumartuli in 2000 in a park named after him.