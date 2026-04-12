Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, 12 April in Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.
The news of her passing was confirmed by her son, Anand Bhosle. Speaking to the press, he said, “My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived."
Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, had earlier said that she was hospitalised on 11 April due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.
Anand Bhosle also said that her last rites will be held with full state honours on Monday, "at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.”
One of the most well-known and celebrated voices in Indian music, Asha Bhosle had a distinguished career spanning over seven decades.
Known for her extraordinary range and versatility, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, contributing to film music, ghazals, pop, and even experimental genres.
She began her career at the age of 10, making her debut with “Chala Chala Nav Bala” for the 1943 Marathi film Majha Bal. Five years later, she entered Hindi cinema with “Saawan Aaya” in Chunariya (1948).
She rose to prominence in the 1950s and 1960s and went on to become a defining voice in Bollywood music, frequently collaborating with legendary composers and singers. She is widely credited with breaking conventional boundaries in playback singing and bringing freshness and modernity to film music.