Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92, Condolences Pour In

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Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, 12 April in Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.
The news of her passing was confirmed by her son, Anand Bhosle. Speaking to the press, he said, “My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived."
"It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure," Doctor Prateet Samdani was quoted as saying by NDTV.
Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, had earlier said that she was hospitalised on 11 April due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.
Anand Bhosle also said that her last rites will be held with full state honours on Monday, "at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.”
In a video message, singer and composer Shankar Mahadevan, who has collaborated with Asha Bhosle on multiple occasions, paid an emotional tribute to her.
He said, “A very sad day for all of us and for Indian music. I just cannot believe that our dearest Asha Tai is no more. I’m unable to express my sorrow, as a musician, as her admirer and as a close family friend."
Mahadevan further added, "Every Indian is heartbroken today. Her music will never perish as long as humanity exists. Her contribution cannot be described in words. She will live forever, on our phones, on television and every platform where music exists, with her incredible voice echoing across the world.”
In a post on Instagram, AR Rahman wrote, "She lives forever with her voice and aura ..What an artist."
Posting on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Asha Bhosle writing, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known."
"Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her," he added.
Producer-director Karan Johar also reacted to the news in an Instagram post, paying tribute to Asha Bhosle.
He wrote, “Asha ji was unlike any other, a voice that defined not just one generation but an entire cinematic universe. I have been a massive fan of her voice, her art, and her personality. Asha ji, your music will live on forever, and we are blessed to have experienced the magic you have left behind.”
"It is especially hard for me as I have an emotional connect with Asha ji - she has made many of my songs so popular with her unique voice and style," wrote Veteran Actress Hema Malini.
Remembering Asha Bhosle, Mamata Banerjee took to X and wrote, "Profoundly saddened by the demise of the great musical genius Asha Bhosle...She sang many Bengali songs too, and is incredibly popular in Bengal also. We could confer our highest civilian award 'Bangabibhushan' on her in 2018..."
Actor Jr NTR, Vicky Kaushal, Sudhanshu Pandey, singer Jubin Nautiyal, and Uddhav Thackeray were among the notable personalities who paid tribute to the veteran singer.
One of the most well-known and celebrated voices in Indian music, Asha Bhosle had a distinguished career spanning over seven decades.
Known for her extraordinary range and versatility, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, contributing to film music, ghazals, pop, and even experimental genres.
She began her career at the age of 10, making her debut with “Chala Chala Nav Bala” for the 1943 Marathi film Majha Bal. Five years later, she entered Hindi cinema with “Saawan Aaya” in Chunariya (1948).
She rose to prominence in the 1950s and 1960s and went on to become a defining voice in Bollywood music, frequently collaborating with legendary composers and singers. She is widely credited with breaking conventional boundaries in playback singing and bringing freshness and modernity to film music.