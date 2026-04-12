Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away at 92, Condolences Pour In

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday, 12 April in Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.

The news of her passing was confirmed by her son, Anand Bhosle. Speaking to the press, he said, “My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived."

"It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure," Doctor Prateet Samdani was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, had earlier said that she was hospitalised on 11 April due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.