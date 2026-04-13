A Phone Call, a Song, a Meal: Remembering My Day With Asha Bhosle

If there was ever a remarkable personification of versatility and unyielding tenacity, it was undoubtedly Asha Bhosle.

When the Guinness Book of World Records crowned her as the artist with the highest number of recorded songs, it corrected a long-standing oversight. She was indeed the 'Queen of Female Singers' whose record of 12,000 songs was not just a number, but proof of her indomitable energy. Till her last, despite failing health, her singing notes brimmed with liveliness and a purity that was exemplary.

She may have been an iconic voice with spectacular attainments, but in my memory, she was a disarmingly humorous human being of limitless energy whose songs, along with Rafi Sahab, had been companions of my silent introspections, solemn evenings, and countless celebrations since childhood.

The year was 1998 when I got a chance to spend a memorable day with Ashaji.