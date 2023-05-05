After Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma to Make Her Cannes 2023 Debut: Report

Anushka Sharma to maker her Cannes debut.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
After Deepika Padukone, actor Anushka Sharma is all set to make her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year, as per reports. While Deepika was a part of the Cannes jury and participated in several panel discussions and screenings, Anushka will reportedly honour the women of cinema alongside Kate Winslet at the prestigious film festival.
The reports of Anushka making her debut at Cannes came to light after Emmanuel Lenain, the French Ambassador to India, shared a picture from his meeting with the Pari actor and Virat Kohli on Twitter.
He captioned his post, "A pleasure meeting @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma! I wished Virat & #TeamIndia all the best for the upcoming tournaments, and discussed Anushka's trip to #CannesFilmFestival."
Here's a look at the tweet:
Previously, Indian actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor have been regulars at the Cannes Film Festival. This year, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy will also have a midnight screening at Cannes.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Chakda Xpress.
