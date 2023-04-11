ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Inside Deepika Padukone's Fun Trip to Bhutan & Hike to Tiger's Nest
Several photos from Deepika Padukone's Bhutan trip have surfaced on the internet.
Actor Deepika Padukone recently took a trip to Bhutan, and several pictures from her visit have surfaced on the internet. From hiking to a tiger's nest in Taksang, Paro, to resting at a cosy cafe in Bhutan, Deepika seems to have had a lot of fun on her trip. Some fans even shared some pictures with the Pathaan actor on Instagram, which are currently doing the rounds on social media.
Here, take a look:
Topics: Deepika Padukone
