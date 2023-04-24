ADVERTISEMENT

'Dance Pe Chance': Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Groove to Shubh’s ‘Elevated’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a fun reel of themselves grooving to Shubh’s ‘Elevated’.

Bollywood couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took some of their busy schedules to post a video of them dancing to Shubh’s ‘Elevated’ on 24 April. The duo looked incredible as they grooved to the song.

Virat and Anushka's energetic performance ended with Virat presumably losing balance. However, everyone started laughing after the incident. The couple were at the gym when they shot the video.

Take a look here:

Anushka wrote in the caption, "Dance pe chance."

Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021. They got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in December 2017.

On the work front, Anushka will soon return on the silver screen after a five-year gap. The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Her next film will be Chakda Xpress, a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. 

