'Dance Pe Chance': Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Groove to Shubh’s ‘Elevated’

Anushka wrote in the caption, "Dance pe chance."

Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021. They got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in December 2017.

On the work front, Anushka will soon return on the silver screen after a five-year gap. The actor was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Her next film will be Chakda Xpress, a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.