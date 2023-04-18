Cannes 2023: Kanu Behl’s ‘Agra’ to Have World Premiere at Directors’ Fortnight
'Agra' is Behl’s second film to have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival after his debut film 'Titli.'
Filmmaker Kanu Behl's upcoming Hindi feature film Agra will feature in the Directors’ Fortnight section of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, as per a report by PTI.
The film is produced by Saregama India Ltd, UFO Production, and O28 Films, the movie will have its world premiere at Directors' Fortnight, an independent section of the Cannes Film Festival. The film is written by Behl and Atika Chohan.
The writer-director said in a statement, ''Agra has been a deeply personal and difficult exploration for me, a deep dive into the inner entrails of desire and male sexual repression, and an attempt to understand the hoodoo... I hope it opens a conversation around sexuality and the 'homes' we choose to live in, as it reaches a wider audience.''
“The world premiere of Agra at the Directors’ Fortnight is a huge honour for us. We often credit ourselves as a studio that is into fearless filmmaking and Agra is a perfect example. Kanu Behl had deep faith in the subject and we are glad we made this film with him. I look forward to seeing how the audience reacts to the film at Cannes,” added Siddharth Anand Kumar – Sr. VP of Films & Event at Saregama India Ltd.
Agra is Behl’s second film to have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival after his debut film Titli, which premiered in the 2014 Cannes Un Certain Regard section.
The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be held from 16 May to 27 May.
