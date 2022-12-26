Anushka Sharma Cuts Cake as She Wraps 'Chakda Xpress' Shoot.
(Photo: Instagram)
Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to share pictures from her warp on her new film Chakda Xpress on 26 December. The story of the film is based on the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami. Anushka took to social media to write, "It’s a wrap on #ChakdaXpress and thank you @JhulanGoswami for the final clap to bring an end to the shoot!". She also shared some fun pics from the shoot.
Anushka Sharma, Jhulan Goswami cut cake.
Anushka Shrama's film is based on the life of Jhulan Goswami.
Jhulan Goswami in the sets of Chakda Xpress.
The shoot for the film 'Chakda Xpress' comes to an end.
Jhulan and her team-mates are known for revolutionizing women’s cricket in India.
Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 release Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)