Cannes 2023: Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' to Have a Midnight Screening at Festival

The official selection for the 76th Cannes Film Festival was announced by the festival’s longtime director Thierry Frémaux on 13 April, at the UGC Normandie Theatre, Paris, alongside incoming festival president Iris Knobloch.

The news was confirmed by the official Twitter handle of the Cannes Film Festival (Festival de Cannes) on 13 April. "KENNEDY by Anurag KASHYAP #SeanceDeMinuit / #MidnightScreenings #Cannes2023," the tweet read.

Here, have a look: