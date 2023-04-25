Alia Bhatt Buys Premium House in Bandra; Gifts 2 Flats to Sister Shaheen: Report

Alia Bhatt gifts two flats to her sister Shaheen Bhatt.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt has reportedly bought a new property for her production house, Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd. The premium house is located in Bandra West's Pali Hills area in Mumbai and costs Rs 37.80 crore, as per reports.
It is also reported that the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor has gifted two apartments to her sister, Shaheen Bhatt.
According to a report by Moneycontrol, Alia's new apartment is spread across 2,497 sq ft and is situated in the Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited. The property was reportedly bought from Gold Street Mercantile Company Pvt Ltd and the agreement was signed on 10 April 2023. In addition, a stamp duty of Rs 2.26 crore was paid, as per the documents obtained by IndexTap.com.
In continuation of the report, Alia gifted the two houses to Shaheen via prize certificate. As per Zapkey.com, the apartments are worth Rs 7.68 crore and are located in the Gigi Apartments at AB Nair Road in Juhu, Mumbai.
The first apartment reportedly spreads across 1,197 sq ft, and the second house is 889.75 sq ft. The flats come with one car parking space. As per Moneycontrol, a stamp duty of Rs 30.75 lakh was paid for the transaction.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stones. As per reports, the actor will also make her first appearance on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet in New York.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)