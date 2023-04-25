Photos: Alia Bhatt Flies Out of Mumbai in No Makeup Look Ahead of Met Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt flies out of Mumbai.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stones, which will premiere on Netflix in August this year. According to reports, the actor will also be making her first appearance on the Met Gala red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
On Monday, 25 April, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor was spotted at the Mumbai International Airport, flying out of the city. She sported a sans-makeup look and wore a casual beige outfit for her journey. Here are some pictures.
Alia Bhatt arrives at the Mumbai airport.
Alia posed for a picture with a fan.
Alia Bhatt flaunted her no makeup, airport look.
Alia Bhatt was all smiles for the paps.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)