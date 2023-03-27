Alia Bhatt Shares Unseen Pics From Her London Trip, Ft Ranbir Kapoor & Shaheen
Alia Bhatt was in London for the celebration of her 30th birthday earlier in March.
Alia Bhatt recently took to Instagram to share some unseen photos from her London diaries, featuring her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and sister, Shaheen Bhatt. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor was in London for the celebration of her 30th birthday earlier in March.
In one of the pictures from her new carousel post from London, Alia and Ranbir can be seen enjoying a romantic late-night stroll on the streets of London. Here are some more photos that the actor shared:
