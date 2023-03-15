'30 Years of These Faces': Shaheen's Quirky B'day Post For Sister Alia Bhatt
"Happy Birthday best friend", Shaheen wrote in her Instagram caption for Alia.
Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 30th birthday today (15 March). On the occasion, her sister Shaheen Bhatt took to social media to share some adorable photos of the actor and pen a heartfelt note for her.
In one of the pictures, Alia can be seen having a fun time with Shaheen, while in the other, she looks upset as she scrolls down her phone.
Shaheen captioned the post, "30 years of these faces. Happy Birthday best friend. Couldn’t do a second of this journey without you - there is no Tanna without Aloo."
Take a look at it here:
Alia was quick to react to her sister's quirky birthday wish. The actor took to the comments section and wrote, "Hahahahahahahahahahahah" on the post.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. The romantic comedy is directed by Karan Johar and will hit theatres on 28 July.
Besides, she will also be making her Hollywood debut with Netflix's Heart of Stone.
