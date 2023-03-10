'I'd Love to Play a Negative Character': Alia Bhatt Opens Up on Future Roles
In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt opened up about her personal life, motherhood, future plans and more.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Alia Bhatt, who recently wrapped up shooting for her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone, opened up about her personal life, motherhood, career, and more in her latest interview.
Earlier in November 2022, Alia welcomed her first child, a daughter named Raha, with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. The actor is back in action in less than four months postpartum.
When asked about the stereotypical emphasis on the 'change' that motherhood brings to a woman's career, Alia told Elle Magazine, "In my opinion—it happens because it is clickbait, and it is easy to grab people’s attention with such headlines—but I think it is slowly changing. I see a lot of it in the younger generation; even in the way you’re asking me, this question has a lot of sensitivity to it. I can’t deny that things are changing, but it’s a happy change and a happy responsibility. The person should be given the room to decide. Okay, I want to take time off work or get back soon—there is no right or wrong. I genuinely believe the only way to come around this is by doing what you do in silence, and eventually, people will get used to it."
The actor also opened up about motherhood and her daughter Raha.
When asked to file a message for her daughter to discover 25 years later, Alia told Elle Magazine, "I hope wherever you are in life right now, you’re happy and living your life as your true self. Most importantly, before loving anyone else, you must first love yourself. Lastly, I hope you still want to spend as much time with me now as you did back then."
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor also spoke about her future plans and her filmography. Talking about the range of characters that she has portrayed in her films, she told Elle Magazine, "The way I would do a film like RRR, where the first language was Telugu, is the same reason I did the Heart Of Stone. Both these films took me outside my comfort zone. Next, I’d like to learn a new language; even if I do a film in Hindi, I’d like to push myself in that world. I would love to do an out-and-out comedy or play a negative character,"
On the work front, Alia is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. The film is directed by Karan Johar and will hit theatres on 28 July.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.