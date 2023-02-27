In Photos: Alia Bhatt Shares Pics From Award Ceremony After Her Big Win

Alia Bhatt won big at the Zee Cine Awards 2023, which were held in Mumbai on Sunday, 26 February. Alia won the trophy for Best Actress for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor took to social media to share the news of her big win with fans. In one of the pictures, where Alia is posing with her Best Actor trophy, she wrote, "Gangu love. Thank you @zeecineawards for the honour! Sir - no words will ever be enough for how grateful I am to you!! @bhansaliproductions. Special mention to my husband for patiently taking my picture at 2am."

Here are some other photos that Alia posted on her Instagram story: