In Photos: Alia Bhatt Shares Pics From Award Ceremony After Her Big Win
Alia Bhatt won Best Actress for her role in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' at the Zee Cine Awards 2023.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Alia Bhatt won big at the Zee Cine Awards 2023, which were held in Mumbai on Sunday, 26 February. Alia won the trophy for Best Actress for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor took to social media to share the news of her big win with fans. In one of the pictures, where Alia is posing with her Best Actor trophy, she wrote, "Gangu love. Thank you @zeecineawards for the honour! Sir - no words will ever be enough for how grateful I am to you!! @bhansaliproductions. Special mention to my husband for patiently taking my picture at 2am."
Here are some other photos that Alia posted on her Instagram story:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Gangubai Kathiawadi Alia Bhatt
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.