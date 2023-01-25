Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar & Others Cheer for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ Release

Shah Rukh Khan finally made his comeback on the silver screen after his four-year hiatus with Pathaan, and just like his fans, even Bollywood was awaiting the return of 'King Khan.' The Siddharth Anand directorial also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

Several celebrities from the Indian film industry, including actors Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, and Ananya Pandey, and filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, and Farha Khan, among others, cheered for Pathaan's release on social media.

Here, take a look: