In Photos: People React to Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’ Premiere Across India

Guwahati: Shah Rukh Khan fans pour milk on a poster of Pathaan movie during the first show of the film.
(Photo Courtesy: PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's comeback on the silver screen with Pathaan was no less than an event for his fans. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action-packed spy thriller also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.
From hundreds of fans thronging in cinema halls to watch 'King Khan' on screen to some protesters voicing their opinion against the film's release, here's how people reacted to Pathaan's first-day-first-show across India.
Patna: Priests of Sant Pashupatinath Ved School during a protest against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's newly-released movie Pathaan.
Karad: Police personnel sit outside a theatre on the first-day-first-show of Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan.
Kolkata: Fans of Bollywood of actor Shah Rukh Khan gather outside a movie theatre to celebrate the release of Pathaan.
Kolkata: Fans of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan participate in a procession to celebrate the release of his film Pathaan.
Kolkata: Fans of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan celebrate the release of his movie Pathaan by decorating their cars with his photos.
Ladakh: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khans newly-released movie Pathaan being screened at a travelling cinema hall in Ladakh.
Bhopal: Members of Hindu Jagran Manch tear posters of Shah Rukh Khan's newly-released movie Pathaan during a protest.
