'Rocky Aur Rani...' to 'Thank You For Coming': Five Films That We Needed In 2023

Stills from Thank You For Coming & Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
While films are meant to entertain, I also believe that they are an important medium to bring about change and spark conversations. While I am absolutely happy to watch a movie just to be entertained, it's the ones that age well that will eventually stay with us.
So as we get ready for what 2024 has to offer on the big screen, here are a few Hindi theatrical releases that were conversation starters this year.
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in a still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was one of the most remarkable films of 2023 because of the sensitive topics it addresses.
The gulf that exists between cultures have been explored through the love story of a Punjabi boy Rocky (Ranveer) and a Bengali woman Rani (Alia). Not only are both of them poles apart, but their families are also polar opposites. The movie focuses on the struggles that couples from different cultural backgrounds face when their families get involved. It also makes you think - have we, too, been that person? Do we know someone who is like this? The answer is, yes.
For instance, Rocky's grandmother Dhanlakshmi (Jaya Bachchan) has a very patriarchal mindset. The film showcases how such a rigid mindset not just scars her son Tijori but also affects the lives of those who are close to him. The generational trauma is passed on to Tijori's wife, daughter & son.
But Rocky grows up to be a very sensitive and caring man, all thanks to his mother.
Rocky Aur Rani... also gives Rani the agency and confidence that she deserves. She has been brought up with the mindset to never take things lying down, to stand up and voice her opinions, and she does it without flinching.
A still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Not just the leads, but every other character has been given an applause-worthy arc. My favourite and most endearing character is Rani’s father (played by Tota Roy Chowdhury), a kathak dancer and teacher. I love that the film drives home the point that masculinity doesn't necessary mean what the society wants you to perceive it as.
Amidst all the light moments, Rocky Aur Rani... has enough heft and depth, and I hope people get to reflect on what the film tries to teach.
(Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video)
Bhumi Pednekar in a still from Thank You For Coming.
Starring Bhumi Pednekar in the lead and Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi in signifiant roles, the film has been directed by Karan Boolani and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta R Kapoor. Thank You For Coming is an unapologetic movie about female sensuality, patriarchal notions and marital pressure. Writers Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh have woven the themes effortlessly in this feminist comedy.
Owing to a lifelong conditioning, women often equate their happiness to getting married and having kids. Our society tends to emphasise these milestones as markers of a "fulfilled" life.
Films, and often conversations in real life, centre around the sexual pleasures of men, putting women's desires on the back-burner. As women in India, don't we also feel the pressure to keep these topics under wraps?
In Thank You For Coming, orgasm is a metaphor for happiness. If you aren't happy with who you are, if you aren't confident with the person you have become and continue chasing things, only because you need to "tick" things off the list of 'societal expectations', actual happiness will remain woefully out of reach.
The best way to reach the big O is to first love yourself. This film that tells us to choose what fulfils us and helps us have a healthy relationship with ourselves, before anyone else.
(Now streaming on Netflix)
Pankaj Tripathi in a still from OMG 2.
OMG 2 a well-intentioned film that talks about how sex is still a taboo in India, and one of the most harmful consequences of the stigma is the lack of sex education. In my opinion, an understanding of consent and safety surrounding sex is important even for school kids and it’s something that we should talk about. OMG 2’s endeavour to bring this to light was applauded by everyone.
When a child is humiliated and suspended from school for masturbating, his father (played by Pankaj Tripathi) takes it upon himself to fight against the establishment for shaming a kid rather than educating them about sex. He goes to court with the argument that it's imperative students learn from a young age about sex and sexuality, so that they grow up to be sensitive individuals. This very approach is very refreshing.
The society often wrongly assumes that sex education means "talking about sex," when, in reality, it covers a wide range of topics such as consent, safe sex practices, menstruation and so much more. The film also doesn’t shy away from using words like yoni, ling, and vagina and speaking about the organs. Such a feat for the big screen!
(Now streaming on Netflix)
A still from The Great Indian Family.
Through this movie, writer- director Vijay Krishna Acharya speaks about hate that is being spewed in our society because of religion. Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead, The Great Indian Family addresses religious bigotry by narrating the story of a boy who is raised by a Hindu family, only to learn that he might actually be a Muslim.
Through the film, the director attempts to send a message of oneness and inclusivity. Though it enters into a slightly preachy territory, but it's a still a film that address such an important issue that's plaguing our country.
One of the most important things that the film portrays is a democratic resolution whenever there is a conflict in the Tripathi family (Vicky's family). Everyone casts votes, pointing to the need for a world where one can voice their opinions without fear.
Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani in a still from Satyaprem Ki Katha.
Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, Satyaprem Ki Katha rose above a love story to speak about themes like sexual assault, consent and how important it is to believe survivors.
The story follows Sattu (Kartik), who is growing up in a middle-class family in Ahmedabad. He and his father share the household chores, with him taking the majority of the load, while his mom and sister teach garba and zumba respectively. The movie touches upon the pressure that is placed on men to become breadwinners and how they are mocked when they decide to stay home and take care of the house while the women choose to work.
There's another story running parallely - Sattu's love for Katha (Kiara), who hails from a super wealthy business family. As the plot moves forward, Katha opens up about how she was sexually assaulted by her boyfriend during one of their dates.
When it came to exploring Katha's story, the film fails on multiple aspects, but the urgent need to speak about a sensitive topic such as this is a step in the right direction.
(Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)