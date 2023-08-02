'Rocky Aur Rani...': Karan Johar Schools Culture Snobs With Humour & Compassion

Nearly 25 years back, Karan Johar made his debut with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Unfortunately, that film did not age well. Over the years, it has been heavily criticised for its gender positioning.

Over two decades later, Karan has responded to all the criticism in his signature style with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The multi-starrer draws our attention to body shaming, patriarchal norms, gender stereotyping, hyper wokeism and, above all, culture snobbery.

It might be the quintessential love story of beefed up and flashy Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh) and sought-after journalist Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt), but Karan and his team of writers (Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy) also ensure the encounter of two different cultures and sensibilities that rarely choose to interact.

(Note: This article contains spoilers)