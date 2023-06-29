‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ Review: Did the Film Overdeliver or Were Expectations Low?

Sattu is growing up in a middle-class family in Ahmedabad. He and his father share the household chores, with him doing majority of the work, and his mother Diwali (Supriya Pathak Shah) and sister Sejal (Shikha Talsania) teach garba and zumba respectively. Something that could have been a commentary about the division of labour is instead used for comic relief and somehow presented as the women of the house inconveniencing Sattu.

With trolls often telling women to “go back to the kitchen,” do they talk about how the situation Sattu is seemingly in is unfortunately normal for women across the world? No. Do they explore the pressure patriarchy puts on men to be breadwinners which contributes significantly to the skewed division of labour? Also, no.

Jeo Baby’s The Great Indian Kitchen and Neeraj Ghaywan’s Juice are such astute works in the theme and I implore you to go watch them.