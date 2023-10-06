Thank You For Coming: An Unapologetic Film About Women's Desires & Conditioning

Films that inspire conversations are always important, and it's especially refreshing to see a movie that is unabashed about themes like female sensuality and the community women need and find in this world. Thank You for Coming, directed by Karan Boolani and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta R Kapoor and starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi in key roles, is exactly that.

The film explores patriarchal notions, social conditioning and themes like marital pressure and female desires. Apart from making me applaud the creators for coming up with a film that is bound to make you stop and think, what I also loved is that they do not take a preachy approach.

Thank You for Coming is the need of the hour - it's unapologetic, it sparks conversations and it's a film that is sure to age well. Writers Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh have weaved the themes effortlessly in this feminist comedy.

Here are some things that I have loved about the film that aims to empower women.