'Jawan' to 'Animal': Here Are The Top Grossing Hindi Movies of 2023

Here are the top performing Hindi movies of 2023.
2023 was a good year for the Hindi film industry. The year started on a high note with Shah Rukh Khan delivering one of the biggest blockbusters - Pathaan - after returning from a hiatus of four years. He didn't stop at Pathaan. His second movie, Jawan, also smashed a number of records at the box office.
On the other hand, Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh also delivered hits with Gadar 2, Animal and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.
Let's take a look at the reported budgets of this year's blockbusters and how much they collected globally:
Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan released in theatres on 25 January and was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 225 crore. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham in lead roles. The spy-thriller had one of the biggest opening day collections - Rs 55 crore - for a Hindi film. It also overtook previous records set by Baahubali 2 and KGF 2 by becoming the fastest film to cross the Rs 200 crore mark.
The film collected Rs 654.28 crore at the Indian box office and over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office.
Karan Johar returned to the director's chair after nearly a seven-year hiatus with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The romantic drama hit theatres on 28 July. Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir in pivotal roles, the movie was much appreciated by critics and audiences alike.
Produced by Dharma Productions, it follows the story of Rocky (Ranveer) and Rani (Alia) as they navigate the struggles of convincing their families that they are a compatible couple despite disparate upbringings and values.
The film collected Rs 11.50 crore nett in India on its opening day and it also gave Ranveer a much-needed respite from his films not working at the box office. It went on to collect Rs 153.5 crore at the domestic box office.
Sunny Deol's much-awaited Gadar 2 hit the big screens on 11 August. Helmed by Anil Sharma, it's the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war and tells the story of Tara Singh, who returns to Pakistan to bring his son back.
The film also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsha Sharma in lead roles and had reportedly collected Rs 40.10 crore on its opening day in the country. It minted Rs 525.2 crore at the India box office in total.
Jawan marked the Hindi debut of director Atlee. The film, produced by Gauri Khan, stars Shah Rukh Khan in a double role. It also features Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani in significant roles.
The action-thriller took the box office by storm and became the highest grossing movie of the year. The Hindi version of Jawan earned Rs 65 crore, while its Tamil and Telugu versions collected Rs 5 crore each on the first day itself. It was also the first film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day at the global box office and collected Rs 615.72 crore nett in India in four weeks.
Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal opened at RS 63.80 crORE. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. This action drama had moviegoers divided - some who loved the film and some who felt the movie's portrayal of women was regressive and unnecessary.
Even though the film received mixed reviews, it managed to make it to the list of top grossing films of this year and also marked Ranbir's biggest opening in his career.
As per reports, this is also the first time in the history of Indian cinema that a film with an 'A' certificate has minted Rs 100 crore globally on the first day of its release.
The film grossed Rs 537.15 crore at the Indian box office.
Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3 released on Diwali this year. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. This is the fifth instalment in the Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe and is set after the events of Tiger Zinda Hai.
The film opened at Rs 44.50 crores and went on to collect Rs 285.52 crores at the Indian Box office
