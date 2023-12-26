'Jawan' to 'Animal': Here Are The Top Grossing Hindi Movies of 2023

2023 was a good year for the Hindi film industry. The year started on a high note with Shah Rukh Khan delivering one of the biggest blockbusters - Pathaan - after returning from a hiatus of four years. He didn't stop at Pathaan. His second movie, Jawan, also smashed a number of records at the box office.

On the other hand, Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh also delivered hits with Gadar 2, Animal and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Let's take a look at the reported budgets of this year's blockbusters and how much they collected globally: