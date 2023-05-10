'Ulajh': Janhvi Kapoor All Set to Essay an IFS Officer in Sudhanshu Saria's Next

Speaking about Ulajh, Janhvi shared in a press statement, "When I was approached with the script of Ulajh, it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story, have so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which are challenging and exciting at the same time."

Similarly, Sudhanshu also expressed his thoughts on the new project and said, "In their typical fashion, Junglee Pictures has picked yet another original, bold and daring film to bring to audiences and I’m so thrilled they’ve entrusted me with the task of helming it."

"In Janhvi Kapoor, the film has found its beating heart and it’s going to be a treat for audiences to watch her spar with thespians like Rajesh Tailang and Sachin Khedekar, maverick actors like Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Matthews and Meiyang Chang. We have a rollercoaster of a ride planned for our audience and I can’t wait to start rolling cameras on Ulajh," the filmmaker added.