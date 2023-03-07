Janhvi Kapoor on Why She Felt a 'Weird Guilt' After Sridevi Passed Away

Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about coping with the loss of her mother, Sridevi, and seeking validation from the audience in a conversation with Barkha Dutt at We The Women event.

Speaking about how she used work as a distraction to cope with her mother's death Janhvi said, "I don't think I coped with it for a very long time. I don't think I went about it in the way I should have gone about it. When we had her my life was completely different and when we lost her, I was bang in the middle of shooting for my first film. It was almost as if the life I was leading before her death was an idealistic and fictional life… It was during COVID when I was forced to spend time with myself that I realised how damaged I was. I was almost like a zombie.. on a hamster wheel doing things I didn't even need to do, in a race that I didn't need to be in with myself and seeking the company of people that I didn't really even want in my life just to fill a void."