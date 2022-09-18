Shiksha Mandal Review: Gauhar Khan- Gulshan Devaiah's Show Has Too Much Going On

Set in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, the premise of the show anticipates a similar opening wherein Aditya (Gulshan Devaiah), who runs a coaching institute finds himself embroiled in the situation when his sister, Vidya goes missing. Accompanying him with his search is Special task Officer Anuradha (Gauhar Khan), who also intends to get to the root of the cause.

But the show, although initially holds promise steadily takes a turn for the worse despite having a stellar cast to work with. The two lead actors, Devaiah and Khan, try to hold their own as the narrative jumps from one plotline to the other. With the corrupt politicians, caricaturish villains and a holier-than-thou hero, that story lacks nothing but somehow feels overburdened with its need to be a gripping thriller.