In Photos: Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor & Others Stun At Filmfare Awards 2023

Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Turn Heads At The Filmfare Awards 2023
(Photo: Twitter)
The 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 will be held on April 27, 2023, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Salman Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana are all set to host the event. Many Bollywood celebrities showed up for the event. From Janhvi Kapoor to Anil Kapoor, many celebrities walked the red carpet.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Janhvi Kapoor stuns at the Filmfare Awards.
Anil Kapoor looks dapper in white suit.
Salman Khan all set to host the award show.
Ayesha Kanga looks lovely in orange.
Prajakta Kohli looks stunning in silver.
