Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor & Others Stun At Filmfare Awards 2023

In Photos: Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor & Others Stun At Filmfare Awards 2023

Salman Khan is all set to host the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Turn Heads At The Filmfare Awards 2023

|

(Photo: Twitter)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor Turn Heads At The Filmfare Awards 2023</p></div>

The 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 will be held on April 27, 2023, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Salman Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana are all set to host the event. Many Bollywood celebrities showed up for the event. From Janhvi Kapoor to Anil Kapoor, many celebrities walked the red carpet.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Janhvi Kapoor stuns at the Filmfare Awards. 

Anil Kapoor looks dapper in white suit. 

Salman Khan all set to host the award show. 

Ayesha Kanga looks lovely in orange. 

Prajakta Kohli looks stunning in silver. 

Also Read68th Filmfare Awards Nominations List: Alia Bhatt, Tabu Get 'Best Actress' Nod

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT