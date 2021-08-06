ADVERTISEMENT

Roshan Mathew On Opting for Acting Over Engineering and Kerala's Best Biryani

Actor Roshan Mathew on working with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Kuruthi.

Actor Roshan Mathew speaks to us about being a part of the upcoming Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer Kuruthi. Mathew, who has also made his Hindi film debut with Anurag Kashyap's Choked, tells us how the Malayalam film Moothon was a turning point in his career and how working with Kashyap was his biggest learning experience as an actor. The actor also speaks about his Onam memories and gives a few tips on finding the best biryani in Kerala. Watch the video for more.

