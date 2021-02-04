CAA to Farmers’ Protests: Bollywood & the Sound of Silence

Alia Bhatt, who has mostly stayed away from ever talking about politics, finally reached her tipping point last year after what happened at Jamia. When she put up a shot of the preamble of the constitution in her Insta-stories, with the message 'learn from the students,’ what followed was enough fodder for an entire treatise on the misogyny that exists in our society.

It’s not just about a person’s religion or gender anymore when it comes to the targeting of Bollywood. When television news anchors bay for ‘Bollywood’ blood 24X7 in the midst of a raging pandemic and incursions from neighbouring superpowers, you’d be daft not to see that they make for the softest targets to distract an entire population. And in light of this, keeping a low profile is probably the most prudent course of action for an actor on whose shoulders rest the entire fortunes of a film. A film, after all, is a team effort and the future successes of an entire crew are at stake when an actor takes a political stand.

Why then, do we as fans continue to look towards these people to legitimise our causes and battles?

In that same Roundtable last year, Swara Bhaskar had asked a pertinent question. “Why do we need causes to be legitimised by celebrities in any way? What is this culture where a cause will only come to light and be discussed if a celebrity lends a name to it? And it happens everywhere in the world. Suddenly the Tibetan issue will be talked about because Richard Gere tweeted about it. Or Palestine becomes something because Rihanna said it or the Armenian genocide because Kim Kardashian wrote about it. But that’s problematic, right? I would go to the extent of saying, ‘don't depend on us; don't ever depend on actors’. I’ll run away the day I have a film release. We should think about causes for their own merit.”

Since 2014, every time there have been lynchings, rapes or injustice of any kind, liberals have looked towards celebrities and icons to add their voices and to amplify their cause. And every single time, their silence or worse, their complicity, has failed us. Their reasons are their own and they’d have their consciences and no one else to answer to. Maybe it’s time we stopped expecting and moved on. And, more importantly, to start celebrating and supporting those who do stick their necks out.

(This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them)