Deepika Padukone: The Real Queen in the Face of Adversity

Just about a year ago, a week from today, actress Deepika Padukone did what none of her peers have dared to do till date and took a stand for what she believes in. And this wasn’t your typical Bollywood PR stunt or an ‘unscheduled’ visit with thirty-seven photographers lying in wait. The actress, who was in Delhi at the time to promote her upcoming release Chhapaak, paid a quiet visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus where a peaceful student protest against a fee hike had earlier been marred by mob violence. Goons entered the campus and attacked students and professors alike, while police personnel stood around.

While Padukone’s visit to JNU was seen as a show of solidarity with the students and faculty who were beaten up by the mob and not directly as support to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors, who had also gathered in the university, her gesture not only showed an underlying fearlessness of consequences that make most A-listers fence-sitters, but a strength of character and conviction that very few people display. She stayed on to meet with Aishe Ghosh, President of the JNUSU (JNU Students Union), who was injured during the incident and humbly stood among the students during former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar’s defiant speech.