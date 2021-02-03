Kangana Called Out for Calling Farmers 'Terrorists' & Rihanna Fool

Kangana Ranaut is facing heavy criticism for calling Rihanna a 'fool' and farmers 'terrorists' after the pop star took to Twitter to extend her support to the ongoing farmers' protests in India and also question as to why the issue is not being highlighted.

Rihanna tweeted a story by news outlet CNN on the internet blockade imposed in some districts of several states around Delhi, in view of the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s new farm laws.