All You Need To Know About Ranbir-Alia Starrer Brahmastra's Decade-Long Journey

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's highly anticipated film of the year, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, is finally releasing on Friday, 9 September. Touted to be one of Bollywood's most aspirational projects, the film is a fantasy-adventure love story, based on Indian mythology. Being a pan-Indian film, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy among others in pivotal roles.

Here's all you need to know about what went behind the 10-year-long journey of Brahmastra: