ADVERTISEMENT

Multiverse Memes for the Astraverse: Twitter Reacts to ‘Brahmastra’ Trailer

The trailer for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor dropped on 15 June.

Quint NEON
Updated
Social Buzz
2 min read
Multiverse Memes for the Astraverse: Twitter Reacts to ‘Brahmastra’ Trailer
i

The much-awaited trailer of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra is finally out. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, among others, the trailer is receiving myriad reactions online.

While some netizens are hailing the film for its original VFX and grand-scale production, some have been drawing comparisons to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there have been diverse reactions to the actors’ dialogue delivery and well, the ‘original VFX’.

One user wrote, “The visual spectacle that #Brahmastra promises is something I have never seen before in Hindi cinema!” and another tweeted, “Rudraksh walked so that Brahmastra could run.”

Here are some reactions:

Watch the trailer here:

Also Read

'Brahmastra' Trailer Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-Starrer Is a Visual Treat

'Brahmastra' Trailer Review: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-Starrer Is a Visual Treat

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×