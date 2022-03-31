As ‘Brahmastra’ Wraps up After 5 Yrs, Here Are 7 Films That Took Longer to Make

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have wrapped up the final schedule of Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra, 5 years after they started shooting. Mukerji shared a picture with the lead actors on Instagram and wrote, “5 years since we took our first shot on Brahmāstra, and we’ve finally filmed our last one!”

However, some Bollywood films shot for even longer with many facing production hurdles along the way. Here are some Indian films that released more than 5 years after they went on floors:

Love and God

Love and God was K Asif’s last film and was his only film to be made completely in colour. The film starred Nimmi and Sanjeev Kumar in the lead as Nimmi and Kais. The film’s production started in 1963 with Guru Dutt in the lead, but the actor passed away in 1964. K Asif then cast Sanjeev in the lead, but the director died in March 1971.