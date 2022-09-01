'He Has A Guest Appearance': Mouni Roy On Shah Rukh Khan's Role In 'Brahmastra'

Mouni Roy Confirms Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo In 'Brahmastra'
(Photo:Instagram)
Mouni Roy, who is all set for the release of her latest film Brahmastra, in a recent interview opened up about working with her co-actors. Also adding that Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the movie. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.
In her interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said, "My character is obviously derived from one of his fantasy fiction i.e. Ayan's brainchild. But also you know when you are working with people like Ranbir, Alia, Bachchan Sir, Nagarjuna Sir, Nagarjuna Sir. Shah Rukh Sir also plays a guest appearance. I suddenly kind of realized why they are where they are in life."
She also went on to add, "So it was such a different kind of experience that I gained while shooting this film and I even learnt so many things while shooting this film. Just to be a part of this world, I feel like it's a privilege."
Mouni plays the role of a seeming antagonist, Junoon. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji.
