‘Brahmāstra: Part One’ To Release In Five Languages This December
The highly awaited trilogy Brahmastra is all set to release on the fourth of December, 2020. The first part of the trilogy will release in December in five different Indian languages Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios and directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.
Actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared a video of Ranbir Kapoor, Ayaan Mukherjee and Amitabh Bachchan.
In the announcement skit, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen arguing with Ayan, saying he is concerned about the “date” of the film, and that people have started mocking him, asking him if he is still an actor. Ayan turns around and asks Ranbir to tell his “girlfriend to stop recording”. He then says he finally has a date, 4th December.