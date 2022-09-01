'The Soul of Brahmastra Is a Love Story': Ranbir on His Film With Alia Bhatt

Talking about her role 'Isha' in the film, Alia told Mashable India, that her character is "the shakti" (strength) to Shiv, which acts as the support system for him in coping with his new destiny. But the narrative itself is the characters' greatest source of life in Brahmastra. "A lot of the experience of the character is very situational. Especially for Shiva's character. I think, more than the character, it was what these characters were put through and the situations they were a part of — that was a whole new character altogether."

She further added, "Eventually when the audience enters the cinema, after about three minutes, they're going to forget Ranbir and Alia. From then, they are watching Shiva and Isha, and those characters are taking the journey forward."