'The Soul of Brahmastra Is a Love Story': Ranbir on His Film With Alia Bhatt
'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is slated for its release on 9 September.
Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be soon seen in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's upcoming trilogy Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, opposite each other. The two actors who play each others' love interests in the film, are also married in real life.
In one of their recent interviews, the actors opened up on their roles in the upcoming film, and spoke about their experiences while shooting for the same.
Talking about her role 'Isha' in the film, Alia told Mashable India, that her character is "the shakti" (strength) to Shiv, which acts as the support system for him in coping with his new destiny. But the narrative itself is the characters' greatest source of life in Brahmastra. "A lot of the experience of the character is very situational. Especially for Shiva's character. I think, more than the character, it was what these characters were put through and the situations they were a part of — that was a whole new character altogether."
She further added, "Eventually when the audience enters the cinema, after about three minutes, they're going to forget Ranbir and Alia. From then, they are watching Shiva and Isha, and those characters are taking the journey forward."
Whereas, Ranbir told Mashable India, "I had immense belief and faith in Ayan as a filmmaker. He had this idea of Brahmastra...a fantasy film inspired by Indian mythology."
"The soul of Brahmastra is a love story," the actor added.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles among others. The film is slated for its worldwide theatrical release on 9 September.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Ayan Mukerji
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.