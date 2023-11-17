Bigg Boss 17 Episode 33, Written Details: Salman Speaks to Players Individually

Salman asks whether Munawar is unhappy after going to the Dil Makaan. He replies that he is a little upset because he bonded well with the contestants in the Dimaag room. Salman advises Munawar to keep his relations clear because he seems confused. Mannara agrees to this and Salman starts questioning her relations with others.

After chatting with them, he asks them to join others in the living area. Then, he informs others that the session for today is over and he will come back tomorrow to talk to others. He makes it clear that he will only talk to those who will listen to him. The other contestants seem confused as to why they were not called today and whether Salman will talk to them tomorrow.

Ankita, Mannara, and Isha walk in the room hand in hand. Vicky says that maybe Salman thought they needed advice that is why he spoke to them. Ankita looks very happy and all of them sit in the living area.

After some time, the cast of Khichdi 2 entered the Bigg Boss House to promote their new film. They call Mannara Chopra as a doctor to treat Praful. All of them crack funny jokes and have a good time. Then, the cast meets the other contestants and has a joyful time. The contestants say that they are a big fan of the Khichdi cast.