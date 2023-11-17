Bigg Boss 17 Episode 33, Written Details: Salman Speaks to Players Individually

Bigg Boss 17 Episode 33 written updates for Friday, 17 November 2023, are here for fans.
(Photo: The Quint)
Bigg Boss 17 Episode 33 today, Friday, 17 November 2023, began with Salman Khan greeting his audience. Salman speaks about the tiff in the BB House because the contestants are dragging professional lives into their quarrels. Inside the house, we see Sana, Arun, and Sunny are having a conversation. Arun and Sunny tease Sana for not taking a strong stand. She says that they do the same.
Outside, Samarth, Ankita, and Vicky are having a conversation. Vicky says that he has problems with Abhishek because he is disrespecting his wife, Ankita. Inside, Sana and Arun get into a heated argument because the latter comments about her profession. Sana also taunted Arun by commenting on his profession. Both of them keep dragging their fight and others try to stop them.
Sana says that Arun doesn't know how to talk to women. She also says that she is a lawyer and she knows how to keep her point. After some time, Samarth, Abhishek, and Sana have a conversation. Samarth speaks something against Vicky and Isha stops him by saying that he always took his side.
Salman begins by asking Sana and Arun about their problem with each other. Then, he moves on from that discussion and says that it's their problem and they should know how to solve it. He continues saying that he will not scream at anyone this season. He usually screams and the context was portrayed differently on social media.
Today, Salman has decided to speak to a few contestants individually. He says that he will talk only to those contestants who will listen to his advice and are respectful. He hints at Anurag and says that he will not talk to those who don't care about his opinion. He will advise those who are eagerly waiting to listen to him.
Salman starts his sessions with Ankita. He asks whether she is happy with her game. She says that she is not happy and feels that Vicky is overshadowing her personality. She knows that Vicky is playing well but she wants his time because they have entered the show as a couple. She also says that she wants to win the show.
Salman advises that at the end of the show, there will be two contestants fighting for the Bigg Boss trophy. Ankita and Vicky might have entered as a couple but they should play individually. Ankita needs to mix with others in the house and have her own game.
Isha understands Salman's point and says that she is trying her best to play the game correctly. However, she will remember his advice and play accordingly. After Isha, it is Munawar and Mannara's turn to speak to Salman.
Salman asks whether Munawar is unhappy after going to the Dil Makaan. He replies that he is a little upset because he bonded well with the contestants in the Dimaag room. Salman advises Munawar to keep his relations clear because he seems confused. Mannara agrees to this and Salman starts questioning her relations with others.
After chatting with them, he asks them to join others in the living area. Then, he informs others that the session for today is over and he will come back tomorrow to talk to others. He makes it clear that he will only talk to those who will listen to him. The other contestants seem confused as to why they were not called today and whether Salman will talk to them tomorrow.
Ankita, Mannara, and Isha walk in the room hand in hand. Vicky says that maybe Salman thought they needed advice that is why he spoke to them. Ankita looks very happy and all of them sit in the living area.
After some time, the cast of Khichdi 2 entered the Bigg Boss House to promote their new film. They call Mannara Chopra as a doctor to treat Praful. All of them crack funny jokes and have a good time. Then, the cast meets the other contestants and has a joyful time. The contestants say that they are a big fan of the Khichdi cast.
Ratna Pathak praises Salman on stage and says that he is a handsome boy. All of them talk about their new film Khichdi 2 which was released today, Friday, 17 November. Salman also gives an autograph on the poster of the film and wishes them good luck.
The episode for today ends with Salman Khan talking to the audience. Stay tuned to know all the fun and drama that takes place in the Bigg Boss House this season.
